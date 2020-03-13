9 pounds of marijuana seized in Bridgewater traffic stop

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bridgewater Police Department seized nine pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Officers pulled over a black infinity around 9:50 p.m. after observing multiple violations, according to a release issued by the department.

Shawn Conway, 21, of East Bridgewater was behind the wheel and was subsequently placed under arrest after officers said they noticed signs of intoxication.

While conducting their investigation, police found a weight scale, nine pounds of marijuana, a half a pound of “magic” mushrooms, THC extract and 96 bundles of edibles.

Conway was arraigned on a number of charges including, operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol, possession with intent to distribute and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)