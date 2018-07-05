9-year-old girl bumps into Rob Gronkowski at grocery store, makes him an enticing offer

A 9-year-old girl spent a portion of her Fourth of July chatting with New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski after bumping into him at a Foxborough grocery store.

Kara Davis was shopping with her mother when they spotted the tight end strolling through the store.

Gronk stopped to take a photo with Davis, who is a big fan of his. She even proposed an offer that would have been tough for Gronk to turn down.

“So mommy said ‘so what else is on the list?’ and I said ‘Gronk,'” Davis told 7News. “She said ‘no you can’t take Gronk home’ and I said to her ‘well can we give his wife or girlfriend a million bucks or something?'”

Davis said Gronk’s carriage was filled with bread and vegetables.