NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - North Attleboro firefighters recalled the moment they jumped into action to help a man suffering from a medical emergency on a flight out of Boston last Thursday morning.

North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, Capt. George McKinnon, Capt. Josh Langille, Lt. Scott Langille, retired firefighters Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh, and Foxborough Firefighter Cory Shepardson were alerted to a man in a row behind them who was experiencing symptoms consistent with those of a seizure about 30 minutes into the flight, fire officials said.

“We saw a passenger that was extremely gray and not responding,” he recalled.

Coleman says he laid the passenger down on the aisle and checked for a pulse but could not find one.

One of the firefighters rushed to grab life-saving equipment from the aircraft while McKinnon started CPR.

“As soon as we recognized that there was a problem our training kicked in,” he said. “We do this stuff all over the place, in all different kinds of settings. Never thought I’d be doing it in an airplane up above.”

They revived the passenger in about one minute and monitored him until they landed at Chicago Midway International Airport, where he was then transported to an area hospital.

Coleman says the man is doing OK now.

“A firefighter is never off duty and this proves it,” he added.

The firefighters were on their way to Denver to visit the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs in honor of those who have passed away, including North Attleboro firefighters Chris Cornetta and Jack White.

Upon their return, they were recognized by the town for their life-saving actions with letters of commendation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)