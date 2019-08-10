A good Guy: Patriots star gives out 150 backpacks with school supplies at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 children are ready to go back to school, courtesy of Patriots star Lawrence Guy.

Guy and several of his fellow Patriots gave out 150 new backpacks filled with school supplies to kids at Gillette Stadium Saturday, and talked about the importance of education.

“Nothing can set us back,” he said, “as long as you work for what you want to work toward, you can do whatever you put your mind to.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)