A look at the unique and sometimes crazy new foods coming to ‘The Big E’ fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The food options at the Eastern States Exposition (The Big “E”) are always one of the featured attractions, and this year is shaping up to be another year with options that range from interesting to downright bizarre (and still probably tasty).

Among the new foods scheduled to be at the fair this year include:

Kielbasa chili

Cinn-a-Roll mini doughnuts (covered with cinnamon cream cheese and a sugar glaze)

Pulled pork poutine; Ground sirloin and corn poutine

Shrimp macaroni and cheese

Tater tot keg kabobs

Pot roast patty melts

Deep-fried Pop Tarts

Deep-fried corn on the cob

The Frozé Martini, made with vodka and Rosé wine

Messy Magnus — a beer-braised pulled pork apple fritter sandwich

Nacho Sundae

Dilly Dilly Dog — a cored pickle with a hot dog inside, dipped in corn dog batter

You can find the full list of new foods and other options, as well as some of the 2017 favorites, on the Big E website.

The two-week festival starts September 14.

