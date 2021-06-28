WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired state trooper who was fatally shot in Winthrop on Saturday is being remembered as selfless man who dedicated his life to helping others.

Nathan Allen, 28, fatally shot retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, after stealing a box truck and crashing it into a building around 2:45 p.m., Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

A preliminary investigation is leading Rollins’ office to investigate the deaths of Green and 60-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Ramona Cooper, who was also shot and killed by Allen, as hate crimes.

“There was no better human being than Dave Green,” lifelong friend Nick Tsiotos said. “This is a tremendous loss for the town of Winthrop and for everybody who loves people who are great people.”

Green was a military veteran and a retired state trooper who served 36 years in law enforcement.

“He was here to help people,” Tsiotos added.

Troopers lined the streets on Saturday night to salute Green as his body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Boston.

Many active state police troopers described Green as a “true gentleman.” Tsiotos said Green will be missed dearly.

“He was a generous, kind, intelligent, and caring man,” Tsiotos said.

Allen allegedly drove twice the speed limit to an area that contained several Jewish temples prior to the crash. He then passed by several people before shooting Cooper and Green, Rollins said.

“He walked by several other people that were not Black and they are alive, they were not harmed,” she said. “They are alive and these two people of color are not.”

Allen was later shot by a Winthrop police sergeant. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.

