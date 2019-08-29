WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The sights and sounds of first responders brought a whole lot of joy to a 3-year-old battling brain cancer in Weymouth on Thursday.

Quinn Waters can’t leave his home as he recovers from chemotherapy, which left his immune system weak, so South Shore Hospital emergency personnel greeted him at his window.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we can come and make his day,” said Tim Ruthier, South Shore Hospital EMT.

The first responders are just the latest group to pay Quinn a visit.

The Dropkick Murphys, police officers, the Boston Bruins, and 7NEWS have also stopped by to say hello.

Quinn’s father, Jarlath Waters, says these visits have kept his son’s spirits up.

“My wife and I are convinced it’s done him a whole lot of good,” Jarlath said. “He could have been stuck in the house looking at the four walls around him and now he’s got a window to the world.”

The window has become a hot spot for visitors, so Quinn’s family has begun booking guests.

A blood drive being held in Quinn’s honor will take place Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mad Hatter, located at 969 Washington St. in Weymouth.

People can make an appointment by logging onto www.halfpints.childrenshospital.org and use sponsor code MIGHTY.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)