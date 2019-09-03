MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - An Acton man has been arrested for allegedly going on a vandalism spree that left five businesses damaged in Maynard last week.

Officers served an arrest warrant to Jeremy Bearse, 27, at his home Friday, charging him with two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime, five counts of malicious destruction of property, larceny from a building, breaking and entering into a depository, and attempt to break into a depository, Maynard police said.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Detectives launched an investigation on Aug. 26 after five Main Street businesses were vandalized or broken into overnight.

Several of the buildings had windows damaged by shots from a BB or pellet gun, while at least one business had items damaged inside, according to police.

One business reported several items missing.

Surveillance cameras from a McDonald’s that was vandalized help lead investigators to Bearse, police said.

He is allegedly known to police and is currently on probation for armed robbery.

