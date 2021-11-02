(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after he fled a traffic stop in a stolen van and jumped off a bridge in an attempt to evade arrest, authorities said.

Deputies conducting a traffic stop on US 41 west in Lee County, Florida, just before midnight on Friday encountered 34-year-old Bryan Gray, who fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Aviation pilots tracking Gray captured infrared video that showed him abruptly swerving and crashing into a retaining barrier on the Edison Bridge. He then could be seen exiting the van and diving into the Caloosahatchee River.

Gray was pulled from the water and detained after law enforcement officials set up a perimeter.

“While he may not have earned a gold medal for his high dive, Gray did find himself in hot water,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Gray is facing a charge of grand theft auto, as well as fleeing and eluding.

