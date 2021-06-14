MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple in Milton say they have been receiving hate mail addressed with homophobic slurs for years. Thanks to their community, they have been able to identify a person who may be responsible.

Over the past five years, Lee Michael McLean and his husband Brian Furze have recieved dozens of mailing labels made out to names featuring homophobic slurs.

“The first one we got we were like, ‘Oh that’s unfortunate and upsetting, ‘and then the second one was a few days later and we were like, ‘Oh, this is a problem,” said McLean.

The couple said the mailings began when they both were elected to some high profile positions in town. They estimate about 30 subscriptions over the past 5 years.

“It went from being annoying to a bit fearful, and as our son got older and could start to read it, became more of a concern if there was offensive or derogatory mail on the kitchen countertop,” said Furze

Last month, a handwritten subscription card mailed back to them from the Boston Globe led to a break in the mystery behind who is sending these hateful letters.

“The Subscription was to ‘Michelle Fruitzey,’ which was a play on Lee Michael’s name, making it feminine, and a play on my last name to make it fruit,” said Furze. “Offensive, but far less derogatory and direct than some of the past names had been.”

With handwriting in hand, Lee Michael posted a photo to the Milton town Facebook page. Not only did messages of support come pouring in, so did some help from a neighbor.

“Someone reached out to me he thinks he can figure this out by handwriting analysis, Furze said

Police say the detective assigned to the case agreed and they’ve filed for a criminal application in Quincy District Court. Turns out, the person who may be responsible, lives right up the street.

“It was disappointing to know this person, who had been outwardly kind to us in the background, was making us feel fearful in our own home at times,” said Furze.

Brian and Lee Michael said they are choosing not to focus on that, instead, turning that ‘Michelle Fruitzey’ name into a hashtag, and selling t-shirts to raise money for the Gay-Straight Alliance at Milton High School.

“We want to show the world it’s not ok to do that and the overwhelming positive response can certainly outweigh that,” Furze said.

They have already raised $15,000 and say they are talking about turning that into a scholarship.

As for the suspect, police say his fate is up to a court magistrate.

