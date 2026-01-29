BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Attorney General (AG) Andrea Campbell filed a lawsuit against nine communities for noncompliance with a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) law.

According to Campbell’s office, Dracut, East Bridgewater, Halifax, Holden, Marblehead, Middleton, Tewksbury, Wilmington, and Winthrop are being sued due to continued noncompliance with the MBTA communities law that was signed into law by former Governor Charlie Baker in January 2021 to address housing shortage.

“Massachusetts has a housing crisis, and our Commonwealth is unaffordable. The vast majority of MBTA Communities deeply understand that developing more multi-family housing will improve our ability to attract businesses, retain our families and residents, and ensure that Massachusetts remains the greatest state in the country to live, start a family, and work,” said AG Campbell. “While bringing a lawsuit is never my first choice, courts have consistently ruled that compliance with this law is mandatory, and the urgency of our housing shortage compels me to act to ensure that all MBTA Communities meet their legal responsibilities. My office remains ready to assist any town working to come into compliance with the law.”

