AG Healey’s Office launches investigation into coronavirus deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office has launched an investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where there have been at least 18 coronavirus-related deaths and dozens of residents have tested positive.

“Our office is launching an investigation into Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to find out went wrong at this facility and determine if legal action is warranted,” Healey said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones under these tragic circumstances.”

The investigation was announced in a statement Wednesday, it is separate to an investigation by attorney Mark W. Pearlstein, who was hired by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration to investigate the deaths at the facility, along with management and organizational oversight.

