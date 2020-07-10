AG: Holbrook man damaged luxury cars in insurance fraud scheme that raked in more than $200K

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Holbrook man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he damaged luxury cars that he bought under false pretenses as part of a fraud scheme that yielded more than $200,000 in insurance proceeds.

Dion Augustin, 23, was indicted this week by a statewide grand jury on seven counts of larceny over $250 by false pretense and eight counts of motor vehicle insurance fraud, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

Between August 2016 and December 2017, Augustin allegedly purchased numerous luxury vehicles, including a Bentley, a Maserati, and two Fisker Karmas, and rented trucks from U-Haul in his own name and by using a series of “straw” purchasers.

Augustin then obtained financing for those purchases by misrepresenting both his own creditworthiness and that of his straw purchasers, Healey’s office said.

After securing insurance on the luxury vehicles, Augustin is said to have deliberately damaged them and reported the damage as accidental in order to collect the insurance proceeds.

Healey’s office said Augustin obtained $136,940 in financing through his use of misrepresentations and the false insurance claims resulted in insurance payouts in excess of $208,700.

Augustin is expected to be arraigned in Middlesex and Norfolk Superior Courts at a later date.

