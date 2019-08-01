AG: Man who shot NH officer, barricaded himself inside home found dead

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who shot an officer and then barricaded himself inside a home in Weare, New Hampshire, early Thursday morning was found dead following a seven-hour standoff, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic violence incident at 236 Buckley Road around 1:40 a.m. took a woman out of the home before they encountered 43-year-old Jeffrey Clough-Garvin, who remained inside, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

Clough-Garvin fired a gun at the officers and at least one officer fired their gun in return, MacDonald added.

The officers retreated from the house as Clough-Garvin barricaded himself inside.

Officer William Paul Lewis, 27, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to Concord Hospital, where underwent surgery, Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore said.

Lewis is expected to be OK.

New Hampshire State Police and SWAT members responded to the scene and began negotiations, which proved unsuccessful.

SWAT members entered the house around 8:30 a.m. and found Clough-Garvin dead, according to MacDonald.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is set to conduct an autopsy on Clough-Garvin on Friday.

MacDonald said the Weare officers wore body cameras and images of the event were captured.

The officers will be interviewed and body cameras that they wore will be reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have talked to Clough-Garvin prior to Thursday is asked to call Sgt. Kelly Healey of the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at (603) 628-8477.

