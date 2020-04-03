Alchemist Brewery shipping Heady Topper, Focal Banger to Mass. during coronavirus outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the most renowned breweries in the country is now shipping a pair of highly-rated beers to Massachusetts for hopheads to enjoy during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Alchemist in Stowe, Vermont, announced earlier this week that it has teamed up with Night Shift Distributing to bring Heady Topper and Focal Banger to the Bay State.

“You don’t need to come to Vermont to get our beer, we will get it to you!” the brewery said in an Instagram post. “Stay home, stay safe. We love you Massachusetts!”

