BOSTON (WHDH) - New England is apparently full of snobby people, especially in Massachusetts, according to a new study.

Zippia determined which states were the snobbiest by analyzing the percent of population with a bachelor’s degree, percent of degree earners with a degree in arts and humanities, number of Ivy League colleges, and gallons of wine consumed yearly.

Mass. ranked first overall, with Zippia saying, the Bay State “is ridiculously more educated than the rest of the country and has a strong appreciation for wine.”

Vermont came in second, followed by Connecticut in third.

New Hampshire also ranked fifth, Rhode Island sixth, and Maine ninth.

New York, California, Oregon and Virginia rounded out the top 10, ranking fourth, seventh, eighth, and 10th, respectively.

