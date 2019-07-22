Alleged car thieves vandalize vehicle, leave behind apology note

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An apparent car thief, or thieves, left behind their mark after taking a Worcester man’s Audi out for a multi-day joy ride.

The thieves took colored markers and wrote notes from floor to ceiling, all along the inside of the car. In addition, they allegedly stole a car seat, left behind a bit of marijuana and a note apologizing for the inconvenience.

Jose Flores, who owns the Audi, said he noticed his car was missing when he woke up Thursday morning.

“It’s not a joke. There is nothing fun in this,” “If they want to do their stuff, they can do it on their own. Don’t damage people’s property. That’s all.”

Early’s Towing on Park Avenue say they got a call from police Saturday evening when they found the car abandoned in the middle of the road in downtown Worcester.

“We get stolen cars all week long,” Jay Senior, who works for the tow company said. “They’re usually nothing like this.”

Now, Flores hopes the police can find the people responsible for theft so that he can press charges and hold them accountable.

“We don’t feel safe anymore,” Flores said. “This is a safe neighborhood but, I think we are going to install some cameras in here and make sure my family is safe.”

It is unclear if the car will run. The keys have not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)