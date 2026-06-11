BOSTON (WHDH) - A jury Thursday found Alvin Campbell guilty of nearly all counts he faced of sexually assaulting and attacking several woman between 2017 and 2019.

The 45-year-old brother of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell was convicted of 21 of the 22 charges he faced, including rape, kidnapping, and indecent assault involving nearly a dozen women.

Prosecutors said Cambell posed as a rideshare driver and targeted intoxicated women leaving bars in Boston. Campbell’s defense team argued there was no way Campbell could have known any of the women had been drinking.

Campbell is expected to be sentenced on June 29.

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