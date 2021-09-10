BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Massachusetts are remembering not only those who died as a result of the attacks on September 11 but also the service members who have died while serving our country in the decades.

It was a somber sight as mourners marched down Seaport Boulevard to the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial Friday night. Taps played as they laid a wreath to honor the victims.

Kevin duffy

15:30

“The chain of events that followed the terrorist attack on 9/11 directly led to me speaking here today,” said Kevin Duffy whose brother, 22-year-old Sgt. Shane Duffy, was killed in operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008.

Kevin duffy

15:52

“The world lost a great light that barely started to shine on the day that Shane was killed,” he said. “We also lost many great lights on 9/11 and all of those that have been killed in wars that followed.”

The names of every fallen hero from Massachusetts were read aloud at the vigil and a flag was placed in their honor. The overarching message of the event – may we never forget.

– gold star mother

10:10

“My son and thousands of others that fought and died in conflict for the past two decades to keep terrorism from spreading, like the evil cancer that is, need to always be remembered, always be respected,” Gold Star mother Mary Ellen Callahan told those assembled.

Our Lady of Good Voyage in the Seaport will be holding a ceremony for the fallen at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

