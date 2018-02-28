BOSTON (WHDH) - Amazon is making plans for Boston’s Seaport District, which could add thousands of jobs to the area.

The company is on it’s way to leasing a 430,000-square-foot commercial office space as part of the Seaport Square Project.

The plan would be to build an 18-story building with space for retail uses and an office component leased entirely to Amazon.

When it’s finished, the building is expected to house around 2,000 Amazon employees.

Construction of the building is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

There’s also an option to lease another space in another building to be constructed creating an additional 2,000 jobs.

This deal is not for Amazon’s second North American headquarters; however, Boston is still in the running for that.

In January, the company included Boston on its list of 20 finalists for the $5 billion project that is expected to generate up to 50,000 new jobs.

Mayor Marty Walsh sees Suffolk Downs as a possible site for the company.

City officials in Somerville said they also received an email from Amazon saying their pitch made the list.

Amazon has said it will make a final selection sometime this year.

