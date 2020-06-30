Amazon opening 8 delivery stations in Mass., creating thousands on jobs

BOSTON (WHDH) - Amazon Logistics announced Tuesday that it has signed various leases in an effort to open eight delivery stations in Massachusetts in 2020.

Delivery stations power the last mile of the order fulfillment process, according to Amazon. Packages are transported to delivery stations from fulfillment centers, are sorted, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

Amazon says the new stations will create thousands of full time and part-time jobs, which will pay a minimum of $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits packages.

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Massachusetts with new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” Amazon spokeswoman Emily Hawkins said in a statement.

Leases have been signed for the following locations:

351 Maple St, Bellingham (launched in May)

(launched in May) Alger Street, Boston

Industrial Park Rd, Hingham

West St, Mansfield

Commerce Blvd, Middleborough

American Legion Highway, Revere

John Quincy Adams Rd, Taunton

Fordham Road, Wilmington

Amazon currently has more than 150 delivery stations in the United States.

