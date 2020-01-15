Amber Alert issued for Springfield girl who may have been abducted on way home from school

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who may have been abducted in Springfield as she returned home from school on Wednesday, officials said.

Charlotte Moccia may have been abducted as she returned home from Hampden Charter School, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Moccia was last seen being forced into a car by a white or Hispanic man in the area of Princeton and Amherst streets around 1:30 p.m., state police said.

A blue or dark-colored Honda with dark tinted windows is believed to be involved. The car is also said to have distinctive aftermarket rims and a moonroof.

Moccia is described as 4 feet, 2 inches tall, about 60 pounds, with long brown hair. She may be wearing a white jacket, khaki pants, and a dark shirt with her school logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

Charlotte may be wearing a white jacket, khaki p ants, a dark shirt that may have the logo of the Hampden Charter School on it (see photo). She may have a school-issued laptop with her. If seen call 911. Tweet 2 of 3. https://t.co/y1bbzGPcXO pic.twitter.com/ApkVrZSC8W — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online or on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)