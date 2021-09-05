NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train has been identified.

Amtrak officials said 23-year-old Milford man Patrick Lapenna was trespassing on the MetroNorth train tracks on Friday in West Haven when he was hit by Train 178 headed east to Boston.

No one on board was injured, but the train was delayed by nearly three hours and other Amtrak and MetroNorth trains were delayed as well.

The incident is being investigated by Amtrak police and the state’s chief medical examiner.

