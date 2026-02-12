BOSTON (WHDH) - Amtrak services operating between New York and Boston, and New York and New Haven are canceled for the remainder of the evening Wednesday due to a loss of overhead power, the corporation said.

Amtrak says crews are working on repairs, but there is no estimated time for service being restored at this time.

In a statement, Amtrak wrote, “Customers traveling between New York (NYP) and Boston (BOS) may rebook for another day using our Fare Protect feature, which allows customers to change their ticket at no additional charge or request a full refund. Customers traveling from New Haven (NHV) to New York (NYP) and beyond may have their tickets honored on Metro-North services operating between New Haven and Grand Central Terminal.”

Amtrak said it apologizes for the inconvenience and is thanking customers for their patience.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)