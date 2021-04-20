‘An exciting time for the city of Worcester’: Red Sox officials show off Polar Park

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An idea years in the making is finally nearing completion.

Worcester Red Sox officials showed off the new Polar Park Tuesday with just weeks until the start of the team’s inaugural season.

Back in 2018, the Red Sox announced their AAA affiliate would be moving from Pawtucket to Worcester.

The city’s $90 million project included the 10,000 seat ballpark along with apartments, a hotel, and retail and restaurant space.

“This is an exciting time for the city of Worcester,” Mayor Joseph Petty said. “The people of Worcester are dying for this field to open up. A lot of time and effort went into this and this brings the city of Worcester to a new level.”

The season was set to start this month– but had to be delayed because of the pandemic.

Everyone involved with the project said that despite the setback, they are ready to “play ball” in Worcester.

The first home game is set for May 11.

