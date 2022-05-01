ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of runners raced through Andover Sunday in memory of a beloved teacher.

Danvers high school teacher Colleen Ritzer was killed by one of her students in 2013, and since then the Colleen 5K has been held to celebrate her life and raise money for others.

The race has given more than $300,000 in scholarships to 82 future teachers and leaders.

