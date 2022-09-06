BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell has clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general, according to the Associated Press.

Campbell’s election night party was buzzing with excitement, happy tears and hugs as it became clear she was pulling ahead, and then winning. AP called the race for Campbell with about a quarter votes counted, and when she was sitting about 13 points ahead of her rival, labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Opponent Quentin Palfrey dropped out of the race shortly before the election.

Campbell received Palfrey’s endorsement, as well as that of Attorney General Maura Healey, who won her race for governor in the primary.

Campbell, 40, is a former Boston City Council president and formerly ran for mayor, coming in third, and losing to Michelle Wu.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)