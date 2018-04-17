Animal Rescue League of Boston offers $1,000 reward in case of missing dog

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Animal Rescue League of Boston is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the return of a dog taken from the shelter last week.

Nick, a 3-year-old pit bull, was taken from the shelter by a potential adopter on April 8. The shelter said the man spoke with staff and left a valid driver’s license so he could take Nick for a walk. The man and Nick never returned.

The suspect was described as a man with a dark complexion standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall. he was last week wearing black pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a tan jacket, a baseball cap and glasses. Anyone with information on Nick or the suspect is asked to contact the ARL at 617-226-5610.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)