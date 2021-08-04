SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - An animal scooter ride inside the Square One Mall in Saugus burst into flames over the weekend just moments after a child had gotten off it.

Firefighters responding to a report of a burning amusement ride outside Planet X Mini Glow Golf learned good Samaritans had knocked down the flames with a nearby fire extinguisher.

“There was someone there who was like, ‘Yo, there’s a fire extinguisher,'” Victor Garcia, who witnessed the fire, told 7NEWS. “We pulled it out and we put it out real quick.”

The ride suddenly caught fire on Sunday shortly after a child finished riding it.

An investigation revealed that the fire was sparked by a faulty battery, according to the Saugus Fire Department.

Parents shocked to see images of the flaming ride say they won’t be allowing their kids to get on any rides in the mall.

“That’s great that they just got off of it but it’s dangerous,” Leah Long said. “There should be no more furry animals with batteries. It’s crazy.”

The owner of the animal rides has since inspected other toys at the mall and cleared them to reopen.

