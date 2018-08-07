Another shark sighting prompts closure of popular Cape Cod beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A confirmed shark sighting in the water off Cape Cod Tuesday morning prompted the closure of Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.

National Seashore staffers spotted a shark just after 11:30 a.m. and posted a red flag warning, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach will be closed to swimmers for one hour.

Multiple shark sightings on Monday closed all town beaches in Plymouth after a great white shark was seen off Manomet Point.

