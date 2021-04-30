Ansin family makes $100K donation to Project Bread to help local families facing food insecurity

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Ansin family is making a generous donation to Project Bread to make sure people in the Bay State have enough to feed their families with more and more facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workers at the Waltham Fields Community Farm are producing fresh foods for people who do not have enough to eat. They are just one of the organizations that have partnered with Project Bread to help families hit hardest by COVID-19.

“Everything that we distribute to our partners — all the partners that are working toward hunger relief — it’s all fresh, it’s all grown right from this farm,” the farm’s Executive Director Stacey Daley explained. “Everything from potatoes to butternut squash, lettuces tomatoes, collards, you name it, we grow it.”

Though the organization does not just need support from farmers, they also rely on the community for help and WHDH is a proud partner in their goal to end hunger.

On behalf of the Ansin Foundation WHDH-TV’s General Manager Jimmy Rogers presented Project Bread with a check for $100,000 to help them continue their work ending hunger throughout Massachusetts.

The Ansin Foundation is the charitable arm of the Ansin family who owns Channel 7.

“We’re so grateful to the Ansin Foundation for this donation and it is especially nice receiving it on the eve of our 53rd Walk For Hunger which takes place this Sunday,” Project Bread President Erin McAleer said.

For more than half a century, walkers have converged on Boston Common every May to raise funds to end hunger. WHDH has been a long-time sponsor of the event.

This is the second year the walk will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

“We’ll have Facebook Live events throughout the day,” McAleer said. “But, people are doing so many different things/ We have families doing walks around their neighborhoods, we have communities where they’re doing runs…”

The goal is to raise $1.2 million which Project Bread will use to connect local families with food resources throughout the state.

“We will connect them to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, we will make sure their kids know about meal sites in their own community,” McAleer said.

According to Project Bread, one in five households with children does not have enough to eat. This is almost double the amount who are going hungry as before the pandemic.

“Even though we are getting back to that new normal and the country is headed in the right direction, the Ansin Foundation still recognizes there is a critical need to feed families facing food insecurity here in Massachusetts,” Rogers said.

For more information on how to contribute to Project Bread, click here.

To participate in the Walk For Hunger, click here.

