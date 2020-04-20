‘Anyone who fires a gun right now is a coward’: Walsh addressees uptick in violence amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Monday shared a stern message with those who have been partaking in “terrible acts of violence” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stating that “anyone who fires a gun right now is a coward.”

“To anyone who fires a gun right now, you’re a coward,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall. “You’re putting everyone around you in danger, you’re bringing trauma and suffering on your community.”

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Dorchester last week, while a 16-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Jamaica Plain and a 10-year-old girl was injured in a shooting that occurred at a large gathering in Roxbury.

“This is unacceptable. And, the coward who did this needs to be held accountable,” Walsh said.

Walsh urged everyone who was gathered at the scene of the Robury shooting to reflect on their actions.

“We are doing everything we can to protect every community from a pandemic that is taking people’s lives,” Walsh said. “The last thing our community needs right now is violence.”

Walsh asked residents to stand united and not divided.

