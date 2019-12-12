AP source: Porcello, Mets agree to $10 million, 1-year deal

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello and the New York Mets have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

A right-hander who turns 31 on Dec. 27, Porcello joins a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz.

Porcello grew up in New Jersey and went to Seton Hall Prep in West Orange.

He was 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA in 32 starts last year, his fifth and final season with Boston. His best year for the Red Sox was 2016 when he went 22-4 and won the AL Cy Young.

Porcello has a 149-118 record and 4.36 ERA in 11 big league seasons, the first six with Detroit.

New York also has a pending one-year contract with right-hander Michael Wacha.

