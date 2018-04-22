April 22nd marks National Jelly Bean Day

(WHDH) — If you’re looking for an excuse to pick up something sweet on Sunday, you’re in luck.

April 22nd is National Jelly Bean Day.

The sweet treat was first made popular by Boston confectioner William Schrafft during the Civil War.

He encouraged customers to send the candy to Union soldiers.

Jelly beans became closely associated with the Easter holiday during the 1930s due to the egg-like shape.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)