MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in custody after an incident at a bus stop in Marshfield Wednesday morning.

Marshfield Police confirmed one person was taken into custody after an argument at a bus stop near a Starbucks Coffee on Route 139. The individual was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares said two fathers got into an altercation at the bus stop, and while they were fighting a handgun fell to the ground.

One person was transported to the hospital suffering from a bite from another person.

Marshfield High School, Furnace Brook Middle School, and Martinson Elementary School, all located nearby, were ordered to shelter in place, an order that has since been lifted.

“Out of an abundance of caution, they asked those three schools to go into a Shelter In Place,” Superintendent Jeff Granatino said in a statement. “Students and staff remained in the Shelter In Place for approximately 25 minutes and then they resumed the regular school schedule when advised by police the situation was under control and there was no longer any threat. During a Shelter In Place, students and staff remain in their rooms, but teaching and learning is able to take place.”

Police are actively searching for the weapon.

