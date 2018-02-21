Arrest made after knife attack at Tewksbury home leaves man with serious injuries

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man is in custody following a violent knife attack late Tuesday night at a home in Tewksbury.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to 210 Pleasant Street for a report of a stabbing and found one person suffering from knife wounds.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Police arrested 27-year-old Thomas Quinlan, of Dracut, in connection with the stabbing. He is charged with armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim is also in custody for unrelated warrants, officials said. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police added that the incident does not appear to be random and that it involved a drug transaction.

Quinlan is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)