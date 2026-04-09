EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 49-year-old woman has been arrested after her dog attacked a man and his dog in Everett Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Andrea Bono, of Everett, was taken into custody for several outstanding warrants, and the 11-month-old dog will be placed in quarantine, Everett police said Thursday. Police said they were able to identify Bono from surveillance video, and she was located on Ferry Street in Everett with her dog Thursday evening.

PJ Peterson and his eight-year-old shih tzu Mushroom were viciously attacked by Bono’s dog on Ferry Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after the pitbull charged at them.

“He grabbed it [Mushroom] in it’s mouth and started shaking it around until I ripped it out of it’s mouth,” Peterson said. “The dog clipped me and flipped me. Just ran through my legs and flipped me on the ground before I even got to the dog. I was on the ground as the dog was going to my dog.”

Peterson said the pitbull was caught on surveillance video from a store nearby walking along the street on a leash. He said the pitbull was in a grassy area marked with a “no dogs allowed” sign when video captured he and Mushroom pass by.

Peterson said the woman walking the pitbull, later identified as Bono, yelled out, “get your dog, or something to that effect.”

Video then captured Bono and the pitbull cross the street and take off.

Police, fire crews, and animal control rushed to the scene and got Mushroom to a veterinarian. Peterson said Mushroom suffered severe injuries to her stomach and intestines and will now need surgeries and continuous care. Peterson also broke his collarbone and suffered cuts to his hands. He said he will be out of work for a month.

“I was freaking out. Just freaking out. I thought my dog was dead.” Peterson said. “She’s my baby girl. She’s just everything to me. Anybody who knows me knows my dog is just everything to me.”

Everett police said Bono will be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court on multiple charges.

A GoFundMe to support Peterson and Mushroom can be found here.

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