LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody as state and local police continue to investigate a shooting that left three people wounded in Lynn.

According to the Lynn Police Department, Delvin Sanchez was arrested by members of Lynn PD, as well as police in Peabody and Massachusetts State Police.

The department said Sanchez was arrested in connection with a shooting that left three people wounded at a Pizza Hut on State Street back on Dec. 26.

The 18-year-old was reportedly found by police at an address in Peabody following a lengthy investigation that involved several departments and units, leading to a warrant for Sanchez’s arrest on charges that included:

Armed Assault to Murder

Accessory Before the Fact

Accessory After the Fact

With the suspect’s arrest, police continue to investigate the State Street shooting, as well as a fatal shooting on Camden Street that left two teenagers dead a day later.

Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy, who previously said both shootings appeared to be targeted, released the following statement on Thursday:

“We recognize the trauma that these reprehensible acts of gun violence have caused to the families of the victims and to our entire community,” Reddy said. “I am grateful for the tireless work and dedicated efforts by members of the Lynn Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police and other partner agencies that resulted in the arrest of this individual. However, our work is not done and we remain steadfast in our determination to pursue these investigations until all those responsible for this violence are brought to justice.”

In a news release, Lynn PD added that in the days that followed both shootings, the department and law enforcement partners made four separate arrests over a span of five days as police worked to “deter further acts of violence in this community.”

Those arrests were all said to involve “individuals who illegally possessed a firearm.”

As their investigations continue, Lynn police ask that anyone who has any information relevant to last week’s shootings contact the department at 781-595-2000.

