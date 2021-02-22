BOSTON (WHDH) - Those traveling in and out of Logan International Airport in Boston will be able to purchase an at-home COVID-19 test at a Hudson Store.

Hudson Stores in terminals B, C and E are selling the COVID-19 qRT-PCR tests to travelers, Logan Airport tweeted Monday, adding that this is a convenient option as the CDC recommends getting tested one to three days before a flight and three to five days after travel.

Logan Airport also has XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facilities available in terminals C and E, with three testing options being offered — the Rapid Molecular test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction test, and a Blood Antibody test.

Travelers and airport employees can schedule an appointment online.

The CDC recommends taking a COVID-19 test 1-3 days before a flight and 3-5 days after travel. Now you can conveniently purchase an at-home test upon arrival at Hudson Stores in Terminals B, C and E. @hudsonfbf pic.twitter.com/pozJ281GhK — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) February 22, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)