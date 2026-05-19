MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was injured in a car crash in Malden.

The crash took place on Charles Street and involved at least two cars.

SKY 7 was over the scene where one person was loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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