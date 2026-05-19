QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Quincy City Council is debating whether to repeal large raises approved in 2024 for the city’s mayor and members of the council.

Mayor Thomas Koch’s approved raise increases his salary by 79%, making him one of the highest paid mayors in the country.

The council would receive a 50% increase.

Following public outcry, the ethics committee deferred the raises until the next term.

Now that new council is in office, some of its members are looking to scale back their salaries to the original numbers.

“I just want to make sure we handle this correctly going forward, that we get it right this time with proper guidance, insight and proper input,” councilor Deborah Riley said.

City solicitor James Timmins defended the raises, saying Quincy isn’t the only city with such increases.

“Before we moved forward on anything, we checked in with other communities, and there are other communities that did exactly what we did but nobody reported it.”

The council hopes to come to a decision before tehir summer recess in July so that the process of recalculating fair raises can start in September.

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