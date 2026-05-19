BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused in a Beverly mansion heist is facing new charges.

A grand jury indicted 25-year-old Emajae Brown of Lynn on 10 charges, including home invasion, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators said Brown broke into the $18 million estate on Paine Avenue in March and tied up a woman who was housesitting.

Prosecutors said Brown stole cash, gold coins, jewelry, and a Porsche; they said he tried to sell the items to a jewelry dealer in New York City.

Police said Brown is the ex-boyfriend of the housekeeper who worked at the mansion.

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