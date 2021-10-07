HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person had to be airlifted to a hospital after a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a reported crash on I-495 in Hopkinton near exit 55 shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

SKY7HD footage showed a heavily-damaged vehicle that had crashed in the woods. First responders could be seen loading one person onto a stretcher.

The southbound side of the highway has reopened as of 4 p.m. The two right travel lanes on the northbound side remain closed as crews continue to process the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

