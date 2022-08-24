PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are investigating an attack on a bike path that happened in the middle of the day Wednesday.

Authorities said it was around noon when a man was assaulted and robbed along the Independence Greenway near Russell Street.

The victim, who suffered a nose injury, told police the suspect showed a knife and demanded money and jewelry.

Residents and those who use the path told 7NEWS the area is normally quiet, except for a recent black bear sighting.

“Most of the people say ‘hi’ to everyone, (are) friendly – I walk here twice a day,” one walker said. “It’s a great trail.”

“It worries me because my house is right there,” said Scott Fedele, who lives near the bike path. “What happens if, say, they don’t catch the person, the person is still out, if it’s someone who’s on drugs or whatever it may be, (they) can break into my house, can break into the house over here, nobody knows.”

Peabody Police told 7NEWS they are currently compiling a description of the suspect, but exact details have not yet been released.

