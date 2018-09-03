Attleboro drivers dealing with damages after hitting manholes during road repairs

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Several drivers in Attleboro are dealing with damage to their vehicles after they say recent road repairs in the city have left their cards needing a trip to the mechanic.

There are several miles of construction going on in the city, through Attleboro center, and the asphalt on the streets has been stripped down, leaving manhole covers several inches off the ground.

Drivers say these obstacles are costing them hundreds of dollars in damages.

Andrew Nixon says he could feel his tire pop beneath him as he drove through Attleboro center Monday.

They’re very hard to avoid,” he said. “There are a lot of them.”

There are dozens of exposed manholes throughout the city.

The construction project started in August and the end date got pushed back several weeks due to heavy rain and contractor availability.

The city has properly marked the manholes with construction signs and bright orange spray paint, but some drivers say they are still too tough to spot, especially right after sundown.

About two dozen drivers have submitted claims to the city for damaged tires.

Construction should be done by the end of the week, officials say.

