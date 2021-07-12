BOSTON (WHDH) -

The attorney for a man charged with attempted kidnapping in East Boston last week argued that surveillance footage isn’t clear enough to identify him as a suspect, adding the victim did not pick him out of a photo lineup.

Korey David, 21, has been charged with kidnapping and intimidating a witness after a woman was attacked on her way to work last Wednesday. In court Monday, prosecutors said a man grabbed her by the waist and tried to keep her from using her cell phone to call 911.

Police released surveillance footage of a suspect and say they have video of a man wrestling with the woman. They say the video shows the man wearing a GPS monitor, and David wears a GPS monitor from a previous charge of child rape that puts him in the area at the time of the attack.

But David’s attorney said the GPS can’t pinpoint his location and that the video does not identify him. Prosecutors said the victim was unable to pick David out of a photo lineup.

“As the Commonwealth noted there’s been no positive identification of Korey David as the suspect,” said attorney Jillise McDonough. “I haven’t seen all the video but I did see the video that’s been broadcast on various news sources. It’s very grainy. I don’t think you can see the face or even characteristics of the suspect.”

