AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn police are crediting one of their police dogs with tracking down a missing 12-year-old child on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a child who had left their home in the Pakachoag Hill area around 8:30 p.m. amid freezing temperatures deployed Officer Ljunggren and his partner K9 partner Biza to aid in the search.

Biza was able to pickup a scent and track it over 2 miles to an area where evidence indicated the child had been present a short time earlier. Officers gathered in the area and found the child a short time later.

The child was then reunited with their family.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police wrote, “We are proud of the hard work put in by K9 Biza and are happy to report a positive outcome!”

