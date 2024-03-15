BOSTON (WHDH) - A new exhibit focused of the Auschwitz concentration camp will open in Boston on Friday.

“Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” features artifacts loaned from institutions around the world and unique personal items from families.

The exhibit first started being showcased in major cities in 2017 and Boston is its sixth stop. Its mission is to share the story of the notorious death camp in Poland.

The exhibit will run through Labor Day.

