(WHDH) — A 3-year-old boy died during a recent trip to the dentist after he suffered an apparent reaction to medication that he was given during a procedure, police said.

The child was having some teeth pulled at a dental office in Wichita, Kansas, when he suddenly became unresponsive, KAKE-TV reported, citing a police spokesperson.

“It is believed that the child had an unanticipated reaction to medicine provided during the course of his dental procedures,” the spokesperson told the news outlet.

In a GoFundMe post, loved ones identified the boy as Abiel Valenzuela Zapata.

“This is incredibly heartbreaking for the family, and there are a lot of unknowns at this time,” the post read. “As a parent I cannot possibly imagine the pain of losing a child. The family needs time and space to grieve, and I wish for them to not have worry about financial expenses while doing so.”

Authorities have not launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

