FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod man is facing a slew of criminal charges after authorities say he broke into a woman’s home, kidnapped her at gunpoint, and then led police on a wild chase in an attempt to evade capture on Thursday afternoon.

Bryan Purdie, 32, of Falmouth, is slated to be arraigned Friday on charges including home invasion, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, failing to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and failing to stop for a school bus, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a gun being fired at 31 Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth around 2 p.m. spotted a gray BMW speeding away from the home.

Police say officers started pursuing the BMW after learning that driver, later identified as Purdie, had struck a woman in the head with a firearm and forced her into his vehicle.

Purdie allegedly refused to stop for police and proceeded to strike another vehicle, weave into oncoming traffic, and pass a school bus that was stopped to let children out.

Purdie’s vehicle was later found stopped at a dead end in the area of Ridge and Old Barnstable roads. Officers swarmed the area and he was quickly taken into custody.

Police say the victim was found on a nearby street suffering from injuries consistent with having been struck in the head with a blunt object.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Purdie had forcibly entered the victim’s home, fired a gunshot that missed her, and stole cellphones from four people so they couldn’t call for help before kidnapping the victim, according to police.

Purdie is being held on $50,000 bail pending his arraignment.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)